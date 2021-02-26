(WHDH) — A firefighter in California got to put his skills to the test Wednesday as he helped his wife deliver their daughter on the side of the road.

Contra Costa County firefighter Karl Taugher was on the way to the hospital with his pregnant wife when they realized the baby was not going to wait.

After delivering the baby, he called for emergency crews to assist with further transportation to the hospital.

“While Karl may have delivered his daughter, he’s the first to admit that his wife did all the work and was the real MVP,” the fire department wrote on Instagram.

Everyone is said to be doing well.

