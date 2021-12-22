COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Cohasset on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a blaze at a home on Forest Avenue around 8 a.m. were greeted by flames and heavy smoke, according to the Cohasset Fire Department.

The homeowner was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One firefighter was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Photos shared by the department showed a charred section of the home near a back deck.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#Cohasset house fire on Forest Ave today @ 8am. Homeowner transported to hospital w/non-life-threatening injuries. 1 FF to hospital w/ minor injury. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Ms5rw7ffLy — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) December 22, 2021

