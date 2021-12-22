COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Cohasset on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Crews responding to a report of a blaze at a home on Forest Avenue around 8 a.m. were greeted by flames and heavy smoke, according to the Cohasset Fire Department.
The homeowner was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One firefighter was transported from the scene with minor injuries.
Photos shared by the department showed a charred section of the home near a back deck.
There were no additional details immediately available.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
