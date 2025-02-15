BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and two residents are left without a place to live after a two-alarm fire ripped through a house in Hyde Park on Saturday.

Crews responding to a reported house fire on Monponset Street found heavy smoke coming from a multi-story house.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Damage was estimated at $400,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

