BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and two residents are left without a place to live after a two-alarm fire ripped through a house in Hyde Park on Saturday.

Crews responding to a reported house fire on Monponset Street found heavy smoke coming from a multi-story house.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Damage was estimated at $400,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

