Firefighter hospitalized after 2-alarm blaze at Rockland oil business

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 2-alarm blaze that broke out at an oil business in Rockland Monday morning sent one firefighter to the hospital.

Firefighters battled the flames that broke on Plain Street just before 5 a.m.

The fire left the building charred, with heavy damage to the right side and roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)