Firefighter hospitalized after 3-alarm blaze in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was hospitalized after crews battled a 3-alarm fire at a home in Worcester early Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to flames on Beacon Street found heavy flames coming from the third floor of the home, which then extended into the attic, fire officials said.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Seven people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

3rd alarm Fire on Beacon St. extinguished. Heavy fire 3rd floor extended into attic. Companies remain on scene overhauling. 7 displaced at this time. 1 ff with minor injury transported to hospital. Fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/IZM3y2E7jE — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) February 23, 2020

