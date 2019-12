HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was hospitalized after a battling a two-alarm house blaze in Hyannis late Saturday night

Crews responding to 66 Murray Way before 11 p.m. found smoke coming from the home.

One firefighter hurt his shoulder while fighting the flames, according to Hyannis Fire Capt. Nathan Coughlin.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)