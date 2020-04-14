BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter was hospitalized after battling an apartment building fire in Brighton early Tuesday morning.
Crews responding to a reported fire at 123 Sutherland Road around 1:45 p.m. found heavy smoke coming from the four-story building and flames on the first floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Boston EMS transported one firefighter with undisclosed injuries to an area hospital.
The blaze left behind about $100,000 worth of damage.
Building management is said to be helping residents who were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
