IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a blaze broke out at a home in Ipswich overnight.

The fire in the home’s garage caused damage to the main home, officials said, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No additional information was immediately available.

