Firefighter hospitalized after battling blaze at newly-purchased home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was taken to the hospital as crews battled massive blaze the broke out at a newly-purchased home in Lawrence on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a two-and-a-half-story, wood-frame home on Haverhill Street found thick smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from the roof.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty says firefighters had to the battle the blaze from the outside of the home because conditions inside were too dangerous.

Neighbors were ordered to evacuate the area when the fire reignited shortly after 12 p.m.

Video from Sky7 HD showed ladder trucks blasting the fire from several angles. The roof at the rear of the home was completely incinerated.

7’s Kimberly Bookman reported the homeowner purchased the multi-level structure just two days ago.

Witnesses say they saw sparks near a contractor’s construction site at the back of the home moments before the fire broke out.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the firefighter who was taken to the hospital but Moriarty says he was likely suffering from exhaustion.

No other injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal’s office is assisting with an investigation.

