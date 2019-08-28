Firefighter hospitalized after battling blaze that caused newly-purchased home to collapse in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was taken to the hospital as crews battled a massive blaze that caused a newly-purchased home to collapse in Lawrence on Wednesday.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a two-and-a-half-story, wood-frame home on Haverhill Street found thick smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from the roof.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty says firefighters had to the battle the blaze from the outside of the home because conditions inside were too dangerous.

Video from Sky7 HD showed ladder trucks blasting the fire from several angles.

The roof at the rear of the home was completely incinerated and the second-floor facade folded and crashed to the ground, landing on a pair of cars in the street.

I’m told everyone is ok but you can see 2 cars underneath #7news pic.twitter.com/GkFeMxbMvW — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) August 28, 2019

Andres Rodriguez, who lived in the home, says he was devastated and stunned to watch his childhood memories crumble to the ground.

“I was born and raised in the house,” he said. “My home and my childhood are just gone.”

Rodriguez says part of the home’s frame and windows landed on his family’s minivan and sedan in the collapse.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the firefighter who was taken to the hospital but Moriarty says he was likely suffering from heat exhaustion.

No other injuries were reported.

The collapse ripped down power lines and caused a gas leak, forcing neighbors to evacuate.

7’s Kimberly Bookman reports the homeowner, Mario Nunez, had just purchased the multi-level structure two days ago.

Rodriguez, whose family formerly owned the house but was still living inside, says a contractor was building emergency stairs in the rear of the home and cutting metal on the third floor before the fire broke out.

“They were cutting metals and there were sparks and then the fire started,” he recalled.

The Red Cross is assisting 11 people who were displaced by the blaze.

The state fire marshal’s office is assisting with an investigation.

