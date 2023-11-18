BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter was taken to the hospital after crews extinguished a fire in a vacant building in Dorchester early Saturday morning, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported fire in a building under construction on Sawyer Avenue were able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s X account.
The firefighter was transported by Boston EMS with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
