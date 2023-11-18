BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter was taken to the hospital after crews extinguished a fire in a vacant building in Dorchester early Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a building under construction on Sawyer Avenue were able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s X account.

The firefighter was transported by Boston EMS with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox