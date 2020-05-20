Firefighter hospitalized after battling West Roxbury house fire that displaced 2 people, dog

BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter was hospitalized after battling a West Roxbury house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews who responded to a reported fire at 44 Oriole St. knocked down heavy flames on all floors of the home.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

All occupants inside the home made it out safely but fire officials say two people and a dog have been displaced.

The blaze significantly damaged the exterior of the home and a car that was parked in the driveway. The estimated cost of the damage is $750,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

Detail companies on scene to handle hotspots. BFD-FIU investigating. One firefighter transported to hospital. Damages est. at $750,000. Thx to @BostonSparks here to take care of crews . pic.twitter.com/ojG1B60AN5 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 20, 2020

Companies continue to overhaul. Car damaged in driveway & exterior damage to 48 Oriole St. pic.twitter.com/C55bwqfoFz — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 20, 2020

Heavy fire on all floors knocked down. All occupants safely evacuated. Extensive overhauling underway. Two people & dog displaced. pic.twitter.com/bPuaatVczJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 20, 2020

Heavy fire showing & all companies working at 2nd alarm at 44 Oriole St. W. Roxbury pic.twitter.com/YwZaYm6G3i — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 20, 2020

