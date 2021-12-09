HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was hospitalized after falling through the roof while battling a massive house fire in Hudson, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire at a two-family home on Greeley Street around 1:42 p.m. found flames shooting out of the home.

SKY7HD footage showed smoke pouring out of the home’s roof, most of which was destroyed by the flames.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and another firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling through the first floor into the basement, according to Hudson fire officials.

All nine residents of the home were able to get out safely, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

