Firefighter hospitalized after flames tear through building in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter was hospitalized after flames tore though a building in Boston’s South End early Friday morning.

Crews responding to 321 Columbus Ave. around 1:10 a.m. found fire and heavy smoke on the fifth floor, prompting a second alarm to be ordered, Boston fire said.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze and used multiple smoke ejectors to help clear out the smoke from the building.

Boston EMS transported one firefighter to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The building sustained about $100,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

