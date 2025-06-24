FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham firefighters had to battle the heat while knocking down a fire at a condo Tuesday.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion while working to put out flames early in the morning.
The fire broke out in a condo unit that was under renovation.
Officials said oily rags spontaneously combusted and that the fire was accidental.
One person who lives in a neighboring unit was displaced by the fire.
