FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Framingham firefighters had to battle the heat while knocking down a fire at a condo Tuesday.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion while working to put out flames early in the morning.

The fire broke out in a condo unit that was under renovation.

Officials said oily rags spontaneously combusted and that the fire was accidental.

One person who lives in a neighboring unit was displaced by the fire.

