Firefighter hospitalized after Sandwich blaze

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after crews worked to extinguish a two-alarm house fire that consumed a home in Sandwich, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Jacobs Meadow Road about 4a.m. found the structure fully engulfed in flames, according to Sandwich Fire Chief John Burke.

It took two hours to contain the blaze, which left the home a total loss.

The home was empty when the fire broke out.e.

“It had a good head start when we got here,” Burke said. “Units did a great job with what they had to deal with.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The scene in Sandwich following an early morning fire along Jacobs Meadow Road #7News pic.twitter.com/8LvyDmyulW — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) November 11, 2018

