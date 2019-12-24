Firefighter hurt battling 2-alarm East Boston blaze that left 4 displaced

|

BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a blaze that broke out in a multi-family home in East Boston overnight and left four people homeless, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 296 Princeton St. around 11:30 p.m. struck a second alarm when they found fire showing from the basement to the top floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The four occupants of the three-family building were displaced.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The fire, which remains under investigation, caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending