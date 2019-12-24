Firefighter hurt battling 2-alarm East Boston blaze that left 4 displaced

BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a blaze that broke out in a multi-family home in East Boston overnight and left four people homeless, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 296 Princeton St. around 11:30 p.m. struck a second alarm when they found fire showing from the basement to the top floor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The four occupants of the three-family building were displaced.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The fire, which remains under investigation, caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

At approximately 11:25 companies on arrival had fire showing from the basement to the top floor at 296 Princeton St . In East Boston a 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/jVrNxUlVb1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 24, 2019

Heavy fire knocked down all occupants were safely evacuated. Major overhauling being done all companies are working . This is a 3 family attached building. pic.twitter.com/tYtM7Ojh2O — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 24, 2019

2 alarm fire at 296 Princeton St East Boston. 4 residents displaced . Damage to #’s 294 & 296. One firefighter suffered minor injuries @BOSTON_EMS BFD/FIU onscene to determine cause with est. damages at $100,000. pic.twitter.com/ioprUgkKVp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 24, 2019

Companies making up with detail companies remaining on scene. Tnx to @BostonSparks for coming out on a cold night to offer rehab & tnx @RedCrossMA pic.twitter.com/3QmmXrk3og — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 24, 2019

