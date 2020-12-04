Firefighter hurt battling flames at Malden home

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a multi-family home in Malden that sent one firefighter to the hospital on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the flames at the home on Whitman Street on Friday night said all four residents living in the building got out safely but one firefighter hurt his leg and was taken to the hospital.

Crews think the fire may have started in the second floor apartment of the building.

One resident said the flames moved to the attic and back of the house before crews arrived on scene.

