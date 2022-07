GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter has been taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury while battling flames in Gloucester Sunday night.

The fire broke out in a vacant home on Massasoit Road late Sunday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)