MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A firefighter who went into cardiac arrest while battling a house fire in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday morning is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Craig Ferry, a 23-year veteran of the Manchester Fire Department, rushed into a burning home on South Beech Street around 10:30 a.m. before falling unconscious, fire officials said.

Additional firefighters and American Medical Response members performed life-saving measures on Ferry before he was transported to Elliott Hospital.

Ferry is expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical. It left behind about $75,000 worth of damage.

