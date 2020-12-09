BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured and 15 people were displaced after a Roxbury apartment building caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a 3-story brick apartment building on Forest Street around 1 a.m. found heavy fire in the first and second floors, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews battled icy conditions and bars on the windows while fighting the flames.

One firefighters sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Boston EMS.

A total of 15 people were displaced, including eight children.

The fire left behind about $150,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

