BOSTON (WHDH) - A roaring, four-alarm fire damaged multiple homes in Dorchester on Saturday, displaced more than a dozen people, and left a firefighter injured, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported blaze on Edson Street around 6:30 p.m. found flames and heavy smoke coming from a large home.
The fire, which caused the rear porches to collapse, melted the siding on adjacent houses before it was extinguished. A cat was killed in the fire and 19 people are now displaced.
A Boston firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
