BOSTON (WHDH) - A roaring, four-alarm fire damaged multiple homes in Dorchester on Saturday, displaced more than a dozen people, and left a firefighter injured, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported blaze on Edson Street around 6:30 p.m. found flames and heavy smoke coming from a large home.

The fire, which caused the rear porches to collapse, melted the siding on adjacent houses before it was extinguished. A cat was killed in the fire and 19 people are now displaced.

A Boston firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies are making up from 4 alarms on Edson St. 19 people displaced / 1 cat passed. A 3L&2E detail will remain. 1 firefighter transported for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/tOXwt23blu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 16, 2024

Heavy fire knocked down, companies continue major overhauling. The extreme heat melted the siding in the rear 2 houses on Milton Ave. pic.twitter.com/p4Yx22CtY1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

Companies continue to chase the fire as it travels across the roof. As they attack both building with an aggressive interior and exterior attack pic.twitter.com/GMkVWveCT7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

All companies working feverishly to get ahead of fire as it has. Jumped to multiple buildings. 4th alarm has been struck. pic.twitter.com/0tifBUa6CJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

All companies have been ordered to off the rear porches as they are starting to to collapse pic.twitter.com/Ymdmh9Il1b — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

Heavy fire on arrival on Edson st Dorchester, multiple buildings in fire a 3rd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/NGGRHzymQU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2024

