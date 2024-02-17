BOSTON (WHDH) - One Boston firefighter has been hospitalized and seven people are displaced after a fast-moving blaze tore through a triple-decker in Roxbury on Friday night, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Dorr Street around 6 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the building’s rear porches, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire spread to the attic before it was brought under control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
