BOSTON (WHDH) - One Boston firefighter has been hospitalized and seven people are displaced after a fast-moving blaze tore through a triple-decker in Roxbury on Friday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Dorr Street around 6 p.m. found heavy fire coming from the building’s rear porches, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire spread to the attic before it was brought under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

1st alarm Companies making up for the fire on Dorr st. Detail companies will remain to monitor any hot spots. pic.twitter.com/wqLwz6RfcF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 17, 2024

Just after 6:00 companies had heavy fire on the rear porches on floors 2and 3 at 14 Dorr st. Roxbury. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/aWWvO7lGjq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 17, 2024

The Fire at 14 Dorr st. Rox. a 3 family occupied building. The fire was on floors 2 and 3 and traveled into the attic. Major damage to the rear porches. pic.twitter.com/vJZG3OnIJD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 17, 2024

Deputy Chief Michael Doherty briefs the media on the 2 alarm fire , Dorr st. 1 Firefighter was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with minor injuries, 7 residents were displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing. BFD-FIU investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/xRd7GcDQOv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 17, 2024

