BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured and several residents were displaced after a fire spread between buildings in Brighton on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Snow Street around 8:30 a.m. found large flames and smoke coming from a housing complex.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while putting out the heavy fire, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Seven people were displaced.

The blaze left behind $500,000 worth of damage, along with exterior damage to two neighboring buildings.

The cause remains under investigation.

The was the scene that the first alarm companies faced on arrival at the fire at 39 Snow St. Brighton. They did a great job from keeping the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings. pic.twitter.com/Vpx2ib4rzt — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 1, 2020

All occupants safely evacuated from 39 Snow St. Extensive overhauling taking place. Exterior damage to neighboring buildings #37 & #41 pic.twitter.com/r3tspp6tIx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 1, 2020

