BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews battled a fire that broke out in a building in Chinatown early Sunday morning.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Hudson St. around midnight found fire in a restaurant on the first floor had traveled to the roof in the rear of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.
One firefighter suffered minor burn injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Nine residents of the building were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
