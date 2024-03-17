BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews battled a fire that broke out in a building in Chinatown early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Hudson St. around midnight found fire in a restaurant on the first floor had traveled to the roof in the rear of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered minor burn injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Nine residents of the building were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies working at the fire at 15 Hudson st. Chinatown. The fire started around midnight in restaurant on the 1st floor and traveled to the roof in the rear of the building. Major overhauling of the multiple layers of the roof. pic.twitter.com/PxiCi7Y8cv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 17, 2024

Detail companies are remaining on scene to monitor any hot spots. 1 Firefighter suffered minor injuries transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . 6 adults and 3 children were displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ZrRs3tjAst — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 17, 2024

