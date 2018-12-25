Firefighter falls through floor while battling New Bedford blaze

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter fell through a hole in the floor while battling a blaze at a multi-story home in New Bedford early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a home on Summer Street for a report of residents possibly trapped by fire on an upper floor after midnight found flames shooting from two windows at the rear of the building, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the home but two firefighters fell through a hole in the floor as they swept through the building, officials said.

Six people were displaced by the blaze and the Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

