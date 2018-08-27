Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm Amesbury barn fire

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm barn fire in Amesbury Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 67 Market St. about 6:45 p.m. found smoke and fire pouring out of a two-and-a-half-story wood-framed barn, according to Amesbury Fire Chief Kenneth E. Berkenbush.

One firefighter who was injured while fighting the blaze was treated and released at a nearby hospital.

Berkenbush praised the quick work of his firefighters, who prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings.

“Firefighters did an excellent job keeping the fire contained to the original barn building, and I am proud to report that no other buildings sustained damage,” he said in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

