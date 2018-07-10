Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm duplex fire in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a raging, two-alarm fire overnight that consumed a duplex in Leominster and left two people, including a firefighter, injured, officials said.
Crews responding to the fire about 1 a.m. ran into some issues getting water on the building, officials said, allowing it to grow in strength.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze and one of the building’s six tenants was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
