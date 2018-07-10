Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm duplex fire in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a raging, two-alarm fire overnight that consumed a duplex in Leominster and left two people, including a firefighter, injured, officials said.

Crews responding to the fire about 1 a.m. ran into some issues getting water on the building, officials said, allowing it to grow in strength.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze and one of the building’s six tenants was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire destroys home in #Leominster. 1 person injured, taken to hospital, injury said to be minor. 1 fire fighter injured, also said to be minor. Around 6 people forced out of the home. @7News pic.twitter.com/LicTKU91IE — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 10, 2018

A look at what firefighters had to deal with as flames consumed a home in #Leominster early this morning. @7News pic.twitter.com/S0Ze6e7INd — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) July 10, 2018

