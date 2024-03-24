CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a multi-alarm blaze that raced through a home in Charlton early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported chimney fire at 13 Boucher Road around 3:30 a.m. found flames pouring out of the home, according to fire officials.

National Grid was called cut off power to the building.

The fire was placed under control around 6 a.m.

All occupants made it out of the building safely and will be receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

There was one reported injury to a firefighter due to slip and fall because of icy conditions, but he was able to remain on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

