Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm blaze in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured while battling a 3-alarm blaze early Sunday morning in Worcester.

Crews responding to 114 R June St. around 2 a.m. were able to extinguish the blaze.

Crews say no one was in the building when the fire started.

The injured firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a back injury.

No additional information has been released.

114 R June St. 3rd alarm fire knocked down. Unoccupied structure. 1 Ff transported to ER with back injury. Overhaul in progress. FIU on scene. pic.twitter.com/7eIHQHFFEb — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) August 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)