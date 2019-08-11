Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm blaze in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured while battling a 3-alarm blaze early Sunday morning in Worcester.

Crews responding to 114 R June St. around 2 a.m. were able to extinguish the blaze.

Crews say no one was in the building when the fire started.

The injured firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a back injury.

No additional information has been released.

 

 

