Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm Boston blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter and one resident were injured in a three-alarm blaze that broke out in a home in Dorchester on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 688 Columbia Road about 7:44 a.m. found fire shooting from the third floor.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Firefighters could be seen walking on the roof of the building and surveying the damage as they investigated the cause.

No additional information was immediately available.

All residents safely evacuated from the building, major overhauling fire was contained to the third floor report of 1 Firefighter and 1 resident injured pic.twitter.com/Q1DkpwfJu3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2019

Heavy fire knocked down all companies working pic.twitter.com/74kZn9w9ft — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2019

Response st 7:44am to 688 Columbia Rd. For a building fire. Fire showing on arrival from the 3rd floor of a 3 story building. Commercial floor 1, apts floors 2-3. Now a 3rd Alarm. Ongoing. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2019

