CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured while battling a four-alarm blaze in Concord, New Hampshire Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to Murray Farms Greenhouse around 3:30 a.m. found flames shooting through the two-story barn.

The fire has since been extinguished but one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

