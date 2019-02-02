Firefighter injured battling 6-alarm blaze that tore through Roxbury church

BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter suffered a leg injury as crews from across the city worked through frigid temperatures to extinguish a massive fire that consumed a church in Roxbury on Saturday, officials said.

More than a hundred firefighters responded to The Holy Mount Zion Church on Harold Street about 4 a.m., according to Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

Smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the roof as crews battled the blaze.

“It is an old church building and it certainly has a lot of challenges with the building itself,” Finn said. “The fact that we have not put anyone near the building is because of the danger of collapse, the roof, and the interior has already collapsed … Just dealing with the temperature and the weather has made this very difficult.”

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with a leg injury.

There were no other reported injuries.

Tough morning for @BostonFire, fighting a fire inside a big building that last housed a church, in freezing temperatures. More than 100 on scene. Live reports @7News. pic.twitter.com/gEkADAUy2h — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) February 2, 2019

