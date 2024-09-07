NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a multi-alarm blaze at a laundromat in Nashua on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 31 Bridge St. around 8 a.m. found smoke coming from a single-store building, according to the Nashua Fire Department.

After confirming all the occupants were out, crews worked to extinguish the flames, which left the building with fire and smoke damage. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

