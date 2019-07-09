Firefighter injured battling blaze that tore through Andover home

ANDOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured while battling a blaze that tore through an Andover home late Monday night.

Crews responding to Brundrett Avenue around 10:30 p.m. found flames pouring through the roof of the home.

Firefighters could be seen using a ladder truck to dump water onto the fire.

Two people who were inside when the flames broke out safely evacuated the house, according to Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield.

They reportedly told fire officials that they saw sparks and some type of electrical situation.

The house has been deemed a total loss.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

