BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighters was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crews extinguished a fire that broke out in a home in Dorchester early Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire in the area of 19 Stonehurst Drive around 1:30 a.m. found smoke coming from the two-and-a-half-story home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

At approx 1:25 this morning smoke showing from a 2 1/2 story building at 19 Stonehurst St.Dor. Fire on floors 1 & 2 . One firefighter was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with minor injuries . The cause of the fire is still under investigation pic.twitter.com/42edzo7DZQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 23, 2023

