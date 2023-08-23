BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighters was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crews extinguished a fire that broke out in a home in Dorchester early Wednesday morning.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire in the area of 19 Stonehurst Drive around 1:30 a.m. found smoke coming from the two-and-a-half-story home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)