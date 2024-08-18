BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-alarm house fire in Brighton on Sunday morning.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Tip Top Street around 6:30 a.m. ordered a second alarm after flames were found in the rear of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.
No residents were home in the two-family house when the fire broke out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
