BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-alarm house fire in Brighton on Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Tip Top Street around 6:30 a.m. ordered a second alarm after flames were found in the rear of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

No residents were home in the two-family house when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

All companies working at 7 Tip Top St in Brighton. 2nd alarm was ordered shortly after . Fire was showing on arrival in rear. pic.twitter.com/wsD6LjtSEJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 18, 2024

Fire has been knocked down and companies are overhauling. Deputy Chief Green addressed the media. 1 firefighter was transported for minor injuries. The 2 family dwelling will have a fire detail to wash down hotspots as the BFD-FIU investigate the cause. No residents were home. pic.twitter.com/bUZQcoZIT9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 18, 2024

