BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-alarm house fire in Brighton on Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Tip Top Street around 6:30 a.m. ordered a second alarm after flames were found in the rear of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

No residents were home in the two-family house when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

