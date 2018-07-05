Firefighter injured in 2-alarm Worcester blaze

A fire on Windsor Street in Worcester early Thursday morning. Courtesy Worcester Fire Department

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a 2-alarm blaze in Worcester that left a firefighter with minor injuries.

Five residents were displaced as a result of the fire on Windsor Street early Thursday morning, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

One firefighter, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2nd alarm on Windsor knocked down. Companies conducting overhaul. 5 residents displaced at this time. 1 FF being treated for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/62qntrzaoa — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) July 5, 2018

