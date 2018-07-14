Firefighter injured in 3-alarm Everett blaze recovering from extensive burns

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter who suffered extensive burns while battling a raging, three-alarm blaze in Everett Friday is still recovering at the hospital, officials said.

Another firefighter who was injured and a woman transported to the hospital after being rescued from the second floor were treated and released Friday night.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire in a three-family home at 13 Morris St. about 2 p.m. found residents fleeing for their lives and heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the building, officials said. The fire, which originated in an electrical panel in the basement, quickly raced all the way to the roof.

Soon after entering the building, two firefighters suffered serious flash burn injuries, one of whom remained hospitalized at Mass General Hospital in Boston on Saturday.

The names of the injured firefighters have not been released.

Photos taken at the scene showed flames shooting out of the roof of the building as fire crews used a ladder to rescue a woman who had become trapped on the second floor.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the 19 tenants — including four children — who were displaced by the blaze.

In a statement issued Friday night, Everett Fire Chief Tony Carli said, “We all wish our injured firefighter a speedy recovery and I want to commend the Everett and mutual aid fire companies for their efforts fighting this fire.”

Fire officials say an investigation into possible fire and building code violtions remains active and ongoing.

