BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured in a fall while battling a blaze in Boston on Christmas morning, officials said.
The fire broke out at a vacant building on Washington Street, according to the Boston Fire Department.
There was no immediate word on the extent of the firefighter’s injuries.
The building sustained an estimated $200,000 in damage.
No additional details were available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
