BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured in a fall while battling a blaze in Boston on Christmas morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at a vacant building on Washington Street, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the firefighter’s injuries.

The building sustained an estimated $200,000 in damage.

No additional details were available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

