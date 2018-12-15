Firefighter injured, more than a dozen displaced after fire burns two buildings in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was hospitalized and more than a dozen people were displaced after a fast-moving fire burned two multi-family homes in Dorchester late Friday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire in a two-and-a-half story residential building at 159 Devon St. about 11:23 p.m. were met with heavy fire upon arrival, officials said.

The raging fire spread to 161 Devon St., forcing residents of both buildings into the cold.

None of the residents were injured.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

