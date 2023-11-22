CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in Chelsea Wednesday morning at Los Amigos restaurant.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of both stories of the structure on Broadway when fire crews arrived around 9 a.m. Fire crews could be seen attempting entry through the charred rear of the building and on the roof hammering down.

Backup from both the Revere and Everett fire departments were called to the scene.

Authorities said the fire was put out in about an hour and that damage was limited to the one structure, but that neighboring buildings potentially had water damage.

In an update later in the afternoon, authorities said two families were displaced as a result of the fire. Authorities also noted that a Revere firefighter was taken to a hospital for what was considered a head injury.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

