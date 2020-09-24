BOSTON (WHDH) - One firefighter suffered injuries while battling a basement fire in Roxbury early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 113 Harrishoff St. around 3 a.m. found flames in the basement of the four-story, multi-family home.

Boston EMS transported one firefighter to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The fire was contained to the basement and caused about $50,000 worth of damage.

Four adults and two children have been displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

Companies making up. Quick action of companies contained fire to basement space. One @BostonFire member transported by @BOSTON_EMS . BFD-FIU on scene to investigate cause. Damages estimated around $50,000. @COB_ONS on scene to assist 4 adults/2children displaced pic.twitter.com/PGaAkOYcY8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 24, 2020

