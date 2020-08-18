Firefighter injured while battling blaze that destroyed Worcester business

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured while battling a multi-alarm blaze that destroyed a Worcester business and blanketed a neighborhood in smoke on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at Laporte & Carey’s Auto Driving School on Main Street before 12 p.m., prompting a massive emergency response.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the raging blaze with water as thick smoke billowed into the air.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. There have been no other reported injuries.

City officials are urging the public to avoid the 1000 block of Main Street, as well as Park Avenue and Mill Street while crews investigate the cause of the fire and work to tear down the burned-out building.

No additional details were immediately available.

