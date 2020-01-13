FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter got hurt while battling a fire at a five-story mill building in Fall River overnight.

Crews responding to the mill building on County Street around midnight found flames shooting from a top-story window.

A firefighter from out of town was transported to a local hospital after suffering an ankle injury, according to the Fall River fire chief.

The blaze has since been put out.

The cause remains under investigation.

