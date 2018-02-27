Firefighter injured while battling fire at apartment in East Boston

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – One firefighter was injured Tuesday while battling a large fire that ripped through the roof of a building in East Boston.

The four-alarm fire broke out shortly after 12 p.m. at a triple-decker apartment on Havre Street.

Officials said a heavy fire was burning in the ceiling on the top floor when firefighters arrived. Crews had to first work to expose the flames in order to get water on the fire.

Officials said a mother and two young children were inside when the fire broke out but they made it out safely with a friend. They were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“It was pretty smoky,” said Dep. Supt. Steve McHugh said. “With the changing wind and the small children, it was difficult on them.”

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering minor burns, according to officials. Twenty-one residents from six apartments were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear but a large response helped prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

