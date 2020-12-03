WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter got hurt while battling flames at an abandoned building being used for a holiday light display in Waltham.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Trapelo Road around midnight found flames coming from the back of the building, which used to be a mental facility for the state.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene before returning to duty, according to Waltham Deputy Fire Chief Roger Hebert.

The abandoned building, which is owned by the city, is being used as a drive-through light display this month.

Advocates have been calling for the display to be moved, saying the use of the site is “disgraceful” because of the abuse and neglect that happened there to developmentally disabled children.

Hebert said that the power source for the light display came from a separate unit and had nothing to do with the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

