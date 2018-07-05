Firefighter injured while battling Fourth of July grill fire in Newbury

Fire crews at the scene of a grill fire in Newbury. Courtesy Newbury Fire Department.

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured while battling a Fourth of July grill fire in Newbury, officials said.

Newbury fire crews responding to a structure fire sparked by a grill at a home on Old Pine Island Road about 7:30 p.m. found flames consuming the house.

Although the fire was under control by about 10:30 p.m., Newbury firefighters remained on scene until 2 a.m. to ensure the fire didn’t reignite.

One Newbury firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

The house was deemed uninhabitable.

Crews from Newburyport, Salisbury and West Newbury assisted at the scene.

“Firefighters did a superb job attacking and putting out the fire,” Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin said in a statement. “The extreme heat and humidity was an added challenge for operations, and I want to thank our neighboring communities for their speedy response to the scene to assist our crews.”

