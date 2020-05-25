MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A firefighter was rushed to the hospital Monday after being injured while battling a blaze that tore through a home in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at 466 South Beech St. around 10 a.m. found flames shooting from the second floor of a two-story home.

Soon after firefighters rushed into the building, sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper there was a dramatic mayday call followed by crew members frantically performing CPR on an injured firefighter.

The firefighter was rushed to Elliot Hospital, where his condition was not immediately released.

Sources say EMTs were able to help him regain consciousness.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

