Firefighter injured while battling multi-alarm Natick blaze that destroyed 8 businesses

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one firefighter was injured Monday morning as crews from several area departments battled an eight-alarm building fire that broke out overnight in downtown Natick.

The fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in a large, one-story building at the intersection of East Central and South Main streets that houses eight different businesses.

Officials say one firefighter suffered a minor arm injury while fighting the blaze.

Nancy Kelly, the owner of a dance studio in the building, said she was in shock as she watched her beloved business go up in flames.

“We’ll find a spot. I have kids that love me and I love them and we’ll find another spot if that one isn’t useable,” Kelly told 7NEWS at the scene.

Another owner said, “I’m lost for words … We just have to keep our fingers crossed.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately released.

